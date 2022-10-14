Following her infectious ballad, “We Fell In Love In October,” Girl In Red has dropped the song’s sequel. Her latest single, “October Passed Me By,” features the Norwegian singer/songwriter reflecting on a previous romance. Though the two are no longer together, Girl In Red will always remember her former flame fondly.

“I keep the letters that you wrote in a secret place / Every now and then, I go down memory lane / October passed me by just like any month / But I still think of the times you took the breath out of my lungs,” she sings over shimmery guitar strings.

In an interview with The Guardian, she expressed gratitude that her songs resonate with her LGBTQ+ fans, however, hopes that the act of coming out will eventually become a thing of the past.

“If my songs can in any way shape or form normalize queerness then that’s amazing,” she said. “I think in the next 40 years we’re going to see a big difference. I listened to this podcast that said a lot of people feel like there’s no threshold [anymore], there’s nothing to come out of. I think we’re moving in the right direction for that, at least in some places in the world.”

Check out “October Passed Me By” above.