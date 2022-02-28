Green Day have always been a fairly political band, so it’s not surprising that they’ve decided not to perform in Russia due to recent global events. After the conflict between the two nations erupted into a full-blown invasion, with Russia’s violent encroach on Ukraine’s borders, artists like Cardi B and The Weeknd have commented on the situation.

As for Green Day, they had a show scheduled to take place in Moscow on May 29, but have let fans know well in advance that given the current situation, that show will not be happening. “With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” the band commented in an Instagram story posted a few hours ago. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

In this statement, it feels like the band are leaving room to reinstate the show if the situation is resolved before May. As of today, Ukraine has agreed to meet with Russia “without preconditions,” and many people are hopeful this will lead to a resolution and stop the violence and threat of nuclear firepower.