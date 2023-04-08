New music from Greta Van Fleet is here. Today (April 7), the band has announced their third studio album, Starcatcher, which is set to arrive this summer.

Ahead of the album, Greta Van Fleet has shared “Meeting The Master,” an existential new single on which, lead vocalist Josh Kizka embarks on a spiritual journey.

“What a day to meet the master / I’ve been waiting for so long / Final day to meet the master / It’s my time to go home,” sings Josh over a simple guitar-driven track.

Starcatcher was recorded in Nashville, alongside producer Dave Cobb. According to a press statement accompanied by the album announcement, Starcatcher encapsulates the energy in Greta Van Fleet’s live performances.

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” said the band’s guitarist, Jake Kizka. “If anything, the record is our perspective and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

The album is said to tell a story symbolic of the duality that exists within the human condition. It spans 10 tracks, each of which is part of a bigger concept.

We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” said Danny Wagner, the band’s drummer. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

You can listen to “Meeting The Master” above see the Starcatcher artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Fate Of The Faithful”

2. “Waited All Your Life”

3. “The Falling Sky”

4. “Sacred The Thread”

5. “Runway Blues”

6. “The Indigo Streak”

7. “Frozen Light”

8. “The Archer”

9. “Meeting The Master”

10. “Farewell For Now”

Starcatcher is out 7/21 via Lava and Republic Records. Find more information here.