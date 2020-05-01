In an unexpected twist of fate, Tesla CEO and multi-billionaire Elon Musk and art-pop musician Grimes started dating in 2018. Earlier this year, the singer revealed she was pregnant with their first child. While Grimes hasn’t had the easiest pregnancy, she even sought advice from working moms on Instagram, it looks like she won’t be with child much longer. Elon Musk confirmed that Grimes is giving birth very soon.

In a series of tweets, Musk confirmed the two are still together and said the baby is expected to arrive as soon as early next week. “Baby due on Monday,” Musk wrote.

Baby due on Monday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

The due date confirmation came just after Musk also revealed that he wants to sell all of his material possessions. “I am selling almost all physical possessions,” he claimed in a tweet. “Will own no house.” However, he has one exception to his rule. Musk said he owns the house that formerly belonged to the late Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory actor Gene Wilder. And he is not ready to part ways with it. “It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul,” he wrote.

Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

When pressed about his decision to give up all he owns, Musk said he is “devoting” himself “to Mars and Earth” and doesn’t want to be “weighed down” by possessions.

Don’t need the cash. Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession just weigh you down. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Musk also said that Grimes was “mad” at his decision to get rid of everything. So, time will tell if he follows through on his minimalist quest once he becomes a father.