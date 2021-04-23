Hayley Williams Drops Her Intimate Cover Of Broadcast’s ‘Colour Me In’

Back in September, Hayley Williams was one of a bevy of artists to contribute to Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy, a 40-track compilation of songs released for just 24 hours to benefit the voting rights organization Fair Fight. So, her cover of Broadcast’s “Colour Me In” has been officially unavailable since the album was removed from digital shelves, but now Williams has re-shared the cover on its own.

Williams says of the cover, “I really love Broadcast. It was hard to choose which song of theirs I wanted to cover, but I feel like this one hits me in a sweet spot that’s strangely comforted by longing and melancholy. I recorded this days before lockdown last year and it’s just been floating around in the ether. So happy it’s got a place to land now. Enjoy.”

Back when the Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy compilation was initially released, Williams wrote, “TODAY ONLY get an unreleased cover of ‘Colour Me In’ (one of my favorite Broadcast songs) along with tons of other unreleased songs by so many great artists on @bandcamp!”

Listen to Williams’ cover of “Colour Me In” above.

