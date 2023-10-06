Paramore are back today with Re: This Is Why, a remixed version of their latest album. It has artists like The Linda Lindas, Wet Leg, Bartees Strange, Julien Baker, and more. To celebrate, Hayley Williams went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed influences.

She mentioned some classic bands like Deftones, Failure, and The Cure. However, she also mentioned an unlikely one: Fallon himself.

The singer explained she met the rest of the original lineup, Zac and Josh Farro, at a homeschooling supplemental program in Tennessee, where Fallon’s comedy song from 2003 titled “Idiot Boyfriend” was a big deal to the students. “[It was a] huge hit with the Paramore crew!” she exclaimed.

When asked if “Idiot Boyfriend” was an influence, Williams confirmed, “Yes! 100 percent!”

About the release of Re: This Is Why, the band originally shared a statement on social media about how they recruited musicians who have inspired them to do the remixes. “We’ve long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence,” they wrote. “It’s incredible to hear all our worlds colliding.”

Watch the interview above.

Re: This Is Why is out 10/6 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

