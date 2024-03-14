The one-night-only concert is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

Jimmy Buffett died at 76 years old on September 1, 2023. The “ Margaritaville ” icon endured a four-year battle with Merkel cell carcinoma, described as “a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer” by The New York Times .

How Much Are Tickets For Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett?

According to Ticketmaster, tickets are very pricey, ranging from $1,700 to $5,740.

Per a press release, American Express Cardmembers gained early access to a pre-sale on Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m. local time and will last until Thursday, March 14, at 10 p.m. local time. Other pre-sales hosted on Ticketmaster include the Artist Pre-sale, Venue Pre-sale, LNHS Pre-Sale, and Live Nation Pre-sale.

The general public sale will begin on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. PST.

