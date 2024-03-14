Jimmy Buffett died at 76 years old on September 1, 2023. The “Margaritaville” icon endured a four-year battle with Merkel cell carcinoma, described as “a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer” by The New York Times.
Buffett was a widely beloved figure, as evidenced by the lineup of the recently announced Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett, featuring Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro, and The Coral Reefer Band. More “special guests” are yet to be announced.
The one-night-only concert is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.
How Much Are Tickets For Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett?
According to Ticketmaster, tickets are very pricey, ranging from $1,700 to $5,740.
Per a press release, American Express Cardmembers gained early access to a pre-sale on Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m. local time and will last until Thursday, March 14, at 10 p.m. local time. Other pre-sales hosted on Ticketmaster include the Artist Pre-sale, Venue Pre-sale, LNHS Pre-Sale, and Live Nation Pre-sale.
The general public sale will begin on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. PST.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.