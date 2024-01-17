Phish is returning for their first self-produced festival in nine years, and their 11th overall. This August, the band will take the stage for The Woodlands in Dover, DE for their new Mondegreen festival.

Mondegreen will take place over the course of four days (August 15-18), and feature performances by Phish, going through their extensive catalog. Additionally, fans can look forward to curated regional food and drink, art installations, and interactive fan experiences.

As Phish fans are usually prepared to camp, the festival will offer camping packages, as well as lodging and hotel bundles. Die-hard fans are looking forward