Phish is returning for their first self-produced festival in nine years, and their 11th overall. This August, the band will take the stage for The Woodlands in Dover, DE for their new Mondegreen festival.
Mondegreen will take place over the course of four days (August 15-18), and feature performances by Phish, going through their extensive catalog. Additionally, fans can look forward to curated regional food and drink, art installations, and interactive fan experiences.
As Phish fans are usually prepared to camp, the festival will offer camping packages, as well as lodging and hotel bundles. Die-hard fans are looking forward
How much are tickets for Phish’s Mondegreen festival in 2024?
General admission passes begin at $450. A Glen Close pass, which offers access to all four days of shows, and the GA, Glen Close and The Full Monde campgrounds, begins at $750 per person. The Full Monde package begins at $1,525 per person. All of these passes are inclusive of fees, however, GA holders who wish to bring a vehicle must purchase a camping or parking vehicle pass.
Fans can also purchase travel and shuttle packages beginning at $940, and make arrangements to rent tents and other camping equipment. Payment plans will be available for all orders over $400
Travel packages go on sale this Thursday, January 18 at 11 a.m. EST, and weekend passes and camping go on sale this Friday, January 19 at 11 a.m. EST. Fans can purchase tickets via the festival’s official website.