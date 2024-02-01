Dead & Company recently announced that despite their final show seemingly happening last year, they will be reuniting for even more. The band will be the next performers to grace the stage of Las Vegas’ Sphere venue, joining the ranks of U2 and Phish — the latter who will have a residency there in a few months.

Their shows will kick off on May 16, with three performances each week until June 22.

Here’s what to know if you’re looking to catch the jam band at their upcoming Sphere residency.