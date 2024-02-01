Dead & Company recently announced that despite their final show seemingly happening last year, they will be reuniting for even more. The band will be the next performers to grace the stage of Las Vegas’ Sphere venue, joining the ranks of U2 and Phish — the latter who will have a residency there in a few months.
Their shows will kick off on May 16, with three performances each week until June 22.
Here’s what to know if you’re looking to catch the jam band at their upcoming Sphere residency.
How To Buy Tickets For Dead & Company’s 2024 Las Vegas Residency At The Sphere
Right now, Dead & Company has opened a registration for fans to gain access to presale tickets, with sign-ups available through their website. This early sale will take place on Monday, February 5 at 10 a.m. PT. A few days later, tickets will open to the public on Friday, February 9 through Ticketmaster.
Prices will start at $145 including any fees. There will also be VIP and hotel packages available through the band’s partnership with Vibee, with more details about that listed here.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of Dead & Company’s Vegas residency dates.
05/16 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
05/17 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
05/18 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
05/24 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
05/25 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
05/26 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
05/30 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
05/31 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
06/01 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
06/06 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
06/07 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
06/08 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
06/13 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
06/14 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
06/15 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
06/20 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
06/21 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere
06/22 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Sphere