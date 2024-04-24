Tickets for the festival go on sale this week, and we’ve put together a nifty guide on how to purchase them.

Ohana means “family” in Hawaiian, and as we learned in Lilo And Stitch, family means “nobody gets left behind.” And music fans certainly aren’t going to want to get left behind for the Ohana Festival. Ohana returns to Dana Point, California over the course of three days (September 27-29) this coming fall. Across three stages, fans can look forward to performances by Alanis Morissette , Garbage , Idles , and more.

How to buy tickets for Ohana Festival 2024

Fans can register for a presale code and purchase tickets here. The presale begins Thursday (April 25) at 10 a.m. EST.

General admission tickets for Ohana Festival begin at $196 for 1-day passes. Three-day general admissions start at $530.

Super fans can get a one-day VIP pass starting at $624. This VIP pass will get allow fans access to the festival via a dedicated entrance, commemorative memorabilia, and access to the VIP lounge. The three day VIP pass goes for $1,589.

The ultimate VIP package, which goes for $10,255, will give fans a four-night stay at the the Laguna Cliffs Resort & Spa, as well as access to the resorts amenities. These ticketholders will also be given food and beverage credits.