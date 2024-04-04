How To Buy Tickets For Glass Animals’ ‘Tour Of Earth’

Glass Animals started this week by announcing I Love You So F***ing Much and releasing “Creatures In Heaven,” the album’s first single. Well, Glass Animals love their fans so f*cking much that they will also headline a 41-date world tour, Human Musical Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth.

“hello humans of earth!” Glass Animals captioned their tour announcement this morning, April 4. “how r u? we have missed playing for u v much. we can’t wait to play u the new music…i think this album will be exceptionally fun live :)”

The supporting acts are Kevin Abstract, Eyedress, Blondshell, and The Big Moon.