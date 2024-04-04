Glass Animals started this week by announcing I Love You So F***ing Much and releasing “Creatures In Heaven,” the album’s first single. Well, Glass Animals love their fans so f*cking much that they will also headline a 41-date world tour, Human Musical Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth.
“hello humans of earth!” Glass Animals captioned their tour announcement this morning, April 4. “how r u? we have missed playing for u v much. we can’t wait to play u the new music…i think this album will be exceptionally fun live :)”
The supporting acts are Kevin Abstract, Eyedress, Blondshell, and The Big Moon.
How To Buy Tickets For Glass Animals’ Tour Of Earth
According to a press release, tickets for North American dates will first be available through an artist presale on Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. local time. “Additional presales will run throughout the week” before the general public sale goes live on Thursday, April 11, on 10 a.m. local time. European and UK dates will also be available on Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. local time, but access will be granted via the Glass Animals Album Pre-Order Presale ahead of “additional presales.” The general public sale is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. local time.
All ticketing information can be found on Glass Animals’ official website.
Glass Animals 2024 Tour Dates: Tour Of Earth North American Dates
08/07 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion +
08/08 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +
08/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann +
08/11 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +
08/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
08/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +
08/17 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion +
08/20 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +
08/21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +
08/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center +
08/24 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre +
08/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center +
08/27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
08/28 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +
08/31 — Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ~^
09/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~
09/04 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~
09/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ~
09/07 — Seattle, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre ~^
09/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ~
09/11 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ~
09/13 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ~
09/14 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ~^
09/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ~
09/20 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ~
09/21 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~
09/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~
Glass Animals’ Tour Of Earth European And UK Dates
10/15 — Paris, France @ Zenith =
10/16 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National =
10/17 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle =
10/19 — Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XXI =
10/20 — Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle =
10/22 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz =
10/23 — Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall =
10/24 — Munich, Germany @ Zenith =
10/26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live =
10/30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena =
11/01 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro =
11/02 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live =
11/03 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena =
11/05 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena =
11/07 — London, UK @ The O2 =
+ with Kevin Abstract
~ with Eyedress
^ with Blondshell
= with The Big Moon