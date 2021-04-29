Arlo Parks And Bartees Strange Lead The 2021 Iceland Airwaves Lineup

Like most festivals last year, Iceland Airwaves was forced to alter their 2020 plans and pivot to an online event instead. The goal is to go ahead with an in-person festival for 2021, though, as the event is set for November 3 to 6 in Reykjavík.

🌋 ERUPTION 🌋 Today we are announcing some amazing artists we ❤! Names include Arlo Parks, Sad Night Dynamite, Vök, Aron Can, Kælan Mikla and many more. Read all about it and get tickets or travel packages at https://t.co/lTWlz0GOXK ⚡ 🎵 by Inspector Spacetime pic.twitter.com/wumb1PqspQ — Iceland Airwaves (@icelandairwaves) April 29, 2021

Organizers have been slowly revealing the lineup, and today’s additions to the roster are headlined by Arlo Parks, who has made her mark in the industry in a big way, especially over the past few months. This year, she has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show, and The Late Late Show. She’s also preparing for a North American tour, her first, this fall.

Parks joins a lineup that also includes Bartees Strange, Black Pumas, Crack Cloud, Metronomy, Pale Moon, Porridge Radio, Sad Night Dynamite, and Squid.

Learn more about this year’s event and get tickets here and check out the full list of artists on the lineup so far below.