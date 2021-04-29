Getty Image
Arlo Parks And Bartees Strange Lead The 2021 Iceland Airwaves Lineup

Like most festivals last year, Iceland Airwaves was forced to alter their 2020 plans and pivot to an online event instead. The goal is to go ahead with an in-person festival for 2021, though, as the event is set for November 3 to 6 in Reykjavík.

Organizers have been slowly revealing the lineup, and today’s additions to the roster are headlined by Arlo Parks, who has made her mark in the industry in a big way, especially over the past few months. This year, she has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show, and The Late Late Show. She’s also preparing for a North American tour, her first, this fall.

Parks joins a lineup that also includes Bartees Strange, Black Pumas, Crack Cloud, Metronomy, Pale Moon, Porridge Radio, Sad Night Dynamite, and Squid.

Learn more about this year’s event and get tickets here and check out the full list of artists on the lineup so far below.

  • ADHD
  • Andavald
  • Andy Svarthol
  • Any Other
  • Aragrúi
  • Arlo Parks
  • Aron Can
  • Ásta
  • Axel Flóvent
  • Balming Tiger
  • Bartees Strange
  • Benni Hemm Hemm
  • Black Pumas
  • BSÍ
  • Bríet
  • Cell7
  • CHLOBOCOP
  • Countess Malaise
  • Crack Cloud
  • Daði Freyr
  • Daughters of Reykjavík
  • Denise Chaila
  • dj. flugvél og geimskip
  • Dry Cleaning
  • Eydís Evensen
  • Faux Real
  • Francis of Delirium
  • GDRN
  • GRÓA
  • gugusar
  • Halldór Eldjárn
  • Hipsumhaps
  • Holdgervlar
  • Inspector Spacetime
  • ISÁK
  • Júníus Meyvant
  • Kælan Mikla
  • KAMARA
  • Karina
  • kef LAVÍK
  • KeiyaA
  • Kiriyama Family
  • KLEIN
  • K.óla
  • Kristin Sesselja
  • Krummi
  • Laufey
  • Logi Pedro
  • Lynks
  • MAMMÚT
  • Magnús Jóhann
  • Máni Orrason
  • Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu
  • Metronomy
  • MSEA
  • Mugison
  • Myrkvi
  • Omotrack
  • Ouse
  • Oyama
  • Pale Moon
  • Porridge Radio
  • Power Paladin
  • Sad Night Dynamite
  • Salóme Katrín
  • Sara Parkman
  • S.hel
  • sideproject
  • Sigrún Stella
  • Sin Fang
  • Sinmara
  • Skoffín
  • Smoothboi Ezra
  • Snny
  • Squid
  • Superserious
  • supersport!
  • Svala
  • Tami T
  • THUMPER
  • TootArd
  • Tuys
  • Tyson
  • Ultraflex
  • The Vintage Caravan
  • Vök
  • Wu-Lu
