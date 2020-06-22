As musicians cope with their new reality of drive-in festivals and virtual concerts, Idles’ Joe Talbot has cooked up a clever way to keep fans entertained while at home. His virtual talk show, Balley TV, brings together musicians on a surreal set to play games, joke around, and discuss current events. The singer just unveiled the show’s full programming schedule, and his upcoming guests include big-name artists like Sharon Van Etten and Kenny Beats.

Described as one part “free therapy” and one part “virtual pub,” Talbot’s Balley TV is filmed in isolation. The show’s first two episodes have already been released, featuring guests like Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry, The Streets’ Mike Skinner, and Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova. Balley TV airs every Friday, and its newly-unveiled schedule boasts interviewees like Arlo Parks, Kate Tempest, and Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament.

In other Idles news, the band just announced their third record Ultra Mono will see a September release. Before the album’s debut, the band announced they will be previewing Ultra Mono with a handful of upcoming singles, as well as two livestreams at the end of August.

Watch Episode 2 of Balley TV with Mayberry and Hak Baker above. Find Balley TV’s upcoming programming below.

07/03 — Episode 3 with Arlo Parks and Billy Bragg

07/17 — Episode 4 with Kate Tempest and Kenny Beats

07/31 — Episode 5 with Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam), Jehnny Beth (Savages) & Fern Ford (The Big Moon)

08/14 — Episode 6 with Ishmael Butler and Sharon Van Etten