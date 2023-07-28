Indiecast Talks Big Thief, Mitski… And Post Malone?

After Ian hit up the Pitchfork Music Festival last weekend, Steven hits him up for a post-mortem in today’s episode. Turns out Ian skipped out on Saturday — a day marred by weather delays — in order to eat custard in Wisconsin. Which means he missed out on the headline set by Big Thief, the weekend’s most polarizing performance. Steven and Ian also talked about the band’s recent single, “Vampire Empire,” and whether it qualifies as a disappointment.

Another huge indie star who put out new music this week is Mitski. Ahead of her forthcoming album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We, due out in September, she released a quality single, “Bug Like An Angel.” After discussing the song, the guys try to place Mitski in the galaxy of reigning indie stars. From there, they pivot in a non-indie direction to Post Malone, whose new album Austin is out today. Does he deserve a yay or nay? They report, you decide.

In the mailbag, a listener asks Steven and Ian to stop making fun of Sublime. This, predictably, only prompts more Sublime jokes. Ian also pulls out his San Diego card to justify the mockery.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the latest effort from the long-running British band The Clientele, while Steven endorses a recent live album from Father John Misty.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 148 here