Post Malone’s New Album ‘Austin’: Everything We Know So Far

As difficult as it may be to believe, Post Malone is four albums deep into his artistry, with another one on the way. The rapper’s forthcoming project, Austin, will hit streaming platforms at the end of the week. Through a series of social media posts, Malone promised that this release is not going to be like anything fans have heard thus far from him, as he’s a completely different person than when he entered the industry.

In a note uploaded to Instagram, the musician shared a note to fans about the project. “This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on. I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment. thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much,” penned Malone.

Here’s everything we know so far.