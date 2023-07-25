Post Malone’s New Album ‘Austin’: Everything We Know So Far

As difficult as it may be to believe, Post Malone is four albums deep into his artistry, with another one on the way. The rapper’s forthcoming project, Austin, will hit streaming platforms at the end of the week. Through a series of social media posts, Malone promised that this release is not going to be like anything fans have heard thus far from him, as he’s a completely different person than when he entered the industry.
In a note uploaded to Instagram, the musician shared a note to fans about the project. “This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on. I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment. thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much,” penned Malone.
Here’s everything we know so far.
Release Date
Austin is out 7/28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Don’t Understand”
2. “Something Real”
3. “Chemical”
4. “Novacandy”
5. “Mourning”
6. “Too Cool To Die”
7. “Sign Me Up”
8. “Socialite”
9. “Overdrive”
10. “Speedometer”
11. “Hold My Breath”
12. “Enough Is Enough”
13. “Texas Tea”
14. “Buyer Beware”
15. “Landmine”
16. “Green Thumb”
17. “Laugh It Off”
Singles
Prior to the project’s release, Malone has shared a total of three singles, “Mourning,” “Overdrive,” and “Chemical.” With Austin slated to drop this Friday (July 28), it is assumed that Post Malone will not share any more singles until after its release. With each of the records, Malone played a big part in terms of production, with additional support from Andrew Watt, Louis Bell, Max Martin, and Rami Yacoub.
Artwork
A major theme of Post Malone’s album, Austin, is finding pockets of peace in his, at times, chaotic professional life. The project’s official artwork is a reflection of that as the entertainer enjoys a tranquil poolside moment.
Tour
Post Malone didn’t wait for the album’s release to hit the road. Malone’s If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying Tour kicked off earlier this month. View the remaining tour dates below. It is not clear whether Post Malone will extend the tour any further.
07/26 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/29 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/31 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/01 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/05 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/08 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/10 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/13 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/15 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
08/16 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/19 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater