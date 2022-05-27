Indiecast Looks Back At Ten Years Of Japandroids’ ‘Celebration Rock’

When Japandroids released their sophomore album Celebration Rock in 2012, fans and critics alike weren’t expecting such a strong follow-up to their revered debut album, Post-Nothing. Now revisiting Celebration Rock ten years later, Indiecast hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen reflect on the album’s legacy and how Japandroids successfully embraced old school rock clichés.

Speaking of veteran indie musicians, Wilco released their new album Cruel Country this week. It’s an album the band essentially recorded live and has quickly become one of Hyden’s favorite Wilco projects in the last 10 years. Perhaps the most talked-about song this week was Sky Ferriera’s “Don’t Forget,” which marked her second single in nine years. Elsewhere in the episode, Indiecast talk standout movie soundtracks and yet another Conor Oberst mishap.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian spotlights Sweet Pill’s new album Where The Heart Is. Steven gives a shout out to Dehd‘s fourth album Blue Skies, which shows the band’s progression to polished songwriting.

In this week's Recommendation Corner, Ian spotlights Sweet Pill's new album Where The Heart Is. Steven gives a shout out to Dehd's fourth album Blue Skies, which shows the band's progression to polished songwriting.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 90 below