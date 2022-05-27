Japandroids
Photo by Camilo Christen
Indie

Indiecast Looks Back At Ten Years Of Japandroids’ ‘Celebration Rock’

Assistant Editor, Indie Mixtape

When Japandroids released their sophomore album Celebration Rock in 2012, fans and critics alike weren’t expecting such a strong follow-up to their revered debut album, Post-Nothing. Now revisiting Celebration Rock ten years later, Indiecast hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen reflect on the album’s legacy and how Japandroids successfully embraced old school rock clichés.

Speaking of veteran indie musicians, Wilco released their new album Cruel Country this week. It’s an album the band essentially recorded live and has quickly become one of Hyden’s favorite Wilco projects in the last 10 years. Perhaps the most talked-about song this week was Sky Ferriera’s “Don’t Forget,” which marked her second single in nine years. Elsewhere in the episode, Indiecast talk standout movie soundtracks and yet another Conor Oberst mishap.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian spotlights Sweet Pill’s new album Where The Heart Is. Steven gives a shout out to Dehd‘s fourth album Blue Skies, which shows the band’s progression to polished songwriting.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 90 below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

Listen To This
