Indiecast Takes Stock Of 2024’s Music Festival Announcements

Steven and Ian recorded this week’s episode a day earlier than normal, which means that the guys just missed the big (and bad) news about Pitchfork suffering massive layoffs and being folded into GQ. So they got together later and recorded an emergency 30-minute segment about what this all means for the fragile music media ecosystem and put it before the proper episode.

In the proper episode, they did a quick Sportscast about the shocking rise of Steven’s Green Bay Packers and the even more shocking fall of Ian’s Philadelphia Eagles. They also did an update on the Fantasy Albums draft, with Ian deciding for some reason to let Steven swap in the new Faye Webster album into his lineup. Will Ian regret this decision? We shall see!

After that, they take a look at early festival announcements for Coachella and Bonnaroo, which seem … sort of random? Like, what is going on with these music festivals these days? They make no sense! Then they talk about the new Green Day album out today, Saviors, which Steven thinks is very, very … well, listen to the episode to find out which adjective applies.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the incredible new album from Glass Beach while Steven hypes his recent column ranking every Radiohead album, solo album, and side project.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 172 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.