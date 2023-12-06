Is Blur Going On Hiatus?

Just a few months after Blur returned with a new album, The Ballad Of Darren, awakening from an eight-year hiatus, it seems they might be going back into hibernation mode. Lead singer Damon Albarn did a recent interview with the French publication Les Inrockuptibles (via Far Out Magazine), where he seemed to be confirming that it was time to close the chapter on the band again.

“It is time to wrap up this campaign,” he said. “It’s too much for me. It was the right thing to do and an immense honour to play these songs again, spend time with these guys, make an album, blah-blah-blah.”

“I’m not saying I won’t do it again, it was a beautiful success, but I’m not dwelling on the past,” Albarn added.

Blur had previously been touring the record, finishing their scheduled shows in South America. However, it seems that Albarn didn’t quite love the album either, pointing out that, “I haven’t listened to it again.”

As for what’s next, Albarn is working on an “opera which will be presented in Paris next year,” and connecting with Jamie Hewlett to “start working on a new Gorillaz album” in India.

“Once you’ve tackled an opera, everything else seems easier,” he added.

