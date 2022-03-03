Ahead of his upcoming double album release, Jack White has released a new collaboration with A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip. On “Hi-De-Ho,” White channels Cab Calloway by way of a sample of his song “Hi-De-Ho Man.” White and Q-Tip both scat over a haunting drum beat with samples of saxophones throughout.

White heard Calloway’s original version on the radio and decided to sample it and compose a bass line for his version. White then sent his track to Q-Tip, who, within minutes, sent back a version with his vocals.

“I love synthesizing different moments, different areas of music, different time periods,” White said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “The best part about it all is everybody I played to kept thinking that Cab Calloway was me. And I thought, ‘No, it’s obviously not me. Do I actually sound like that?’ So that was bizarre. ”

“Hi-De-Ho” marks the second collaboration between Jack White and Q-Tip, the first being “Solid Wall Of Sound” from A Tribe Called Quest’s We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service.

White will release Fear Of The Dawn, the first of two albums he has planned for this year, in April. The second album, Entering Heaven Alive, is set for release in June. “Hi-De-Do” will be on Fear Of The Dawn‘s tracklist and another new single, “Queen Of The Bees,” will be featured on Entering Heaven Alive.

Check out “Hi-De-Ho” above and “Queen Of The Bees” below.

Fear Of The Dawn is out 4/8/2022 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.

Entering Heaven Alive is out 7/22/2022 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.