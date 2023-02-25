After a three-week hiatus, Saturday Night Live is back this weekend. This Saturday, Woody Harrelson will host the show for the fifth time, as Jack White is set to perform. Harrelson’s appearance arrives shortly before the premiere of his upcoming show White House Plumbers on HBO.

In a promo clip ahead of this weekend’s show, Harrelson and White are seen with one of the show’s comedians, Chloe Fineman.

“Hi, I’m Woody Harrelson, and I will be hosting SNL this week, with musical guest, Jack White,” says Harrelson.

Fineman then expresses her excitement about having Harrelson on the show.

“I can’t wait, you’re the best, Woody,” says Fineman.

Harrelson then replies, “Am I? I mean, the musical guest is Jack White, wouldn’t the best host be Jack Black? You know, white, black? Yin, yang? I mean, I think it could really help bring America together.”

Despite this idea, Fineman reiterates that Harrelson is still obligated to host.

White steps in, and tells Fineman, “stop tearing this country apart.”

Harrelson then adds, “Thank you, Jack. ‘Bout time somebody stood up to her.”

You can see the promo above.

Saturday Night Live broadcasts live on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Viewers can also stream the broadcast on Peacock.