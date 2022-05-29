Things have been going really well for Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast over the past few months. Zauner ended 2021 with Jubilee, her third album as Japanese Breakfast, being recognized as one of the best albums from that year. Thanks to the project, she was also nominated at the Grammy Awards in two categories: Best Alternative Music Album and Best New Artist. More recently, Zauner made her debut on Saturday Night Live by performing “Be Sweet” and “Paprika” to close out the show’s 47th season. For her latest act, Zauner took her talents to the baseball field before a recent New York Mets game.

Lord help her pic.twitter.com/EBp0uGeCfL — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) May 27, 2022

My socks / heart pic.twitter.com/QCPMzvzqhs — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) May 27, 2022

It’s here that she threw out the first pitch before the team’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. Zauner took the mound rocking a No. 69 Mets jersey with “JBrekkie” written on the back. She also said she was showing love to the Fightin’ Phils by wearing their socks. Ahead of the first pitch, Zauner shared a picture of her wearing the Mets jersey and captioned it, “Lord help her.” As for the pitch itself, Zauner delivered a two-hopper that landed just a bit left of home plate.

You can watch Zauner throw the first pitch in the video above.