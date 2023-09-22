Here Is Jawbreaker’s ‘US Tour 2023’ Setlist

The 1990s called, and they want to see punk’s resurgence. Well, thankful the decade’s legends Jawbreaker are on the road putting in the work to make that possible. Over the years, the group have come to together for a string of show or a headlining festival appearance but to some fans their latest tour takes the cake.

With several dates still on their books, if you were on the fence about heading out to see them, their setlist could change your mind. Keep scrolling to find that.

Last year during an interview with Uproxx’s Ian Cohen, guitarist and singer Blake Schwarzenbach talked about the joy touring brings him. He said, “Everything that’s ‘secondary market’ for me — we’ve played Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles a couple of times, but I find historically that the more interesting shows happen in the ‘ignored’ towns, there’s energy and appetite there. I personally love Detroit. I find it to be a fascinating city, and I have friends there, it’s not a city where bands always go. Denver, I used to live in Boulder. I’m psyched. It will be novel to be looking out at the changing landscape. I’m excited about being on the road, honestly. I love being in cars… sleeping. We’ve got books, we got each other…we got windows.”

View the setlist (according to setlist.fm) and the band’s remaining tour dates below.

1. “I Love You So Much It’s Killing Us Both”

2. “Chemistry”

3. “The Boat Breas From The Hill”

4. “Sea Foam Green”

5. “Condition Oakland”

6. “Save Your Generation”

7. “Sluttering (May 4th)”

8. “Jet Black”

9. “Parabola”

10. “West Bay Invitational”

11. “Boxcar”

12. “Jinx Removing”

13. “Basilica”

14. “Unlisted Track”

15. “Housesitter”

16. “Kiss The Bottle”

17. “Accident Prone”

09/22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/23 – Camden, NJ @ 1234Fest @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/25 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues