In May, Jean Dawson followed up Chaos Now* with the first installment of a trilogy called “XCAPE“, which included songs “youth+” and “delusional world champion.” The second part is of the trilogy is out now, titled “DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES,” PT. 2 JEAN DAWSON AS “NIGHTMARE,” containing dynamic tracks “NO SCOPE,” “X-RAY,” and “VEXED.”

The music is atmospheric, with “VEXED” finding the eclectic musician in an introspective flow: “I only sleep when I’m stressed / Smoking cigarettes throwing up / Putting off sh*t for fun / I don’t own nobody none,” he raps. Instead of going with his typically noisy sound, he finds power in a brooding, low-key ambiance that sheds more light on his dreamlike vocals.

“Phoenix is a boy on the fringe,” he explained previously about the trilogy. “He is described to write with the tenacity of Kurt Cobain and the subversive subjectivity of a David Bowie. Using himself as a mirror for whoever decides to look at him because he is a product of the world rather than a product of perceived individuality. He is a manifestation of misunderstanding unawareness. His ideas are flirtatious, asymmetric and brash outwardly contradicted by his own lack of personal identity. Phoenix is only as real as the listener listening.”

Listen to the new songs below.