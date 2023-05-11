Jean Dawson is back. Last year, he unleashed his jam-packed LP CHAOS NOW* after a batch of compelling singles. Today, he’s not just announcing a new project — he’s announcing a whole trilogy, along with a headlining tour this fall. The first installment of the trilogy is “XCAPE” PT. 1, consisting of the tracks “youth+” and “delusional world champion,” out now with Dawson as the character Phoenix.
“Phoenix is a boy on the fringe,” he explained. “He is described to write with the tenacity of Kurt Cobain and the subversive subjectivity of a David Bowie. Using himself as a mirror for whoever decides to look at him because he is a product of the world rather than a product of perceived individuality. He is a manifestation of misunderstanding unawareness. His ideas are flirtatious, asymmetric and brash outwardly contradicted by his own lack of personal identity. Phoenix is only as real as the listener listening.”
Listen to “youth+” above and “delusional world champion” below, followed by Dawson’s upcoming tour dates.
09/24 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ The Catalyst
09/26 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
09/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
09/29 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
10/01 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/03 — New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
10/05 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/06 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10/07 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
10/08 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/10 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
10/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Cambridge Room
10/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats
10/14 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
10/15 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
10/17 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
10/19 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
10/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young