Jean Dawson is back. Last year, he unleashed his jam-packed LP CHAOS NOW* after a batch of compelling singles. Today, he’s not just announcing a new project — he’s announcing a whole trilogy, along with a headlining tour this fall. The first installment of the trilogy is “XCAPE” PT. 1, consisting of the tracks “youth+” and “delusional world champion,” out now with Dawson as the character Phoenix.

“Phoenix is a boy on the fringe,” he explained. “He is described to write with the tenacity of Kurt Cobain and the subversive subjectivity of a David Bowie. Using himself as a mirror for whoever decides to look at him because he is a product of the world rather than a product of perceived individuality. He is a manifestation of misunderstanding unawareness. His ideas are flirtatious, asymmetric and brash outwardly contradicted by his own lack of personal identity. Phoenix is only as real as the listener listening.”

Listen to “youth+” above and “delusional world champion” below, followed by Dawson’s upcoming tour dates.

09/24 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ The Catalyst

09/26 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

09/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

09/29 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

10/01 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/03 — New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

10/05 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/06 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/07 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

10/08 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/10 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

10/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Cambridge Room

10/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats

10/14 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

10/15 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

10/17 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

10/19 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

10/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young