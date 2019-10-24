In support of her new album On The Line, Jenny Lewis has made some TV appearances, performing on shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Neither of those were as strange as last night’s performance on The Tonight Show, though.

Lewis and her band took the stage to perform “Rabbit Hole,” and everything seemed typical at first: Lewis, her band, and her stage set-up adopted a ’70s aesthetic that has marked Lewis’s promotional cycle in support of On The Line. About halfway through the song, though, a man wearing a pink rabbit costume and smoking a cigarette walked onto the stage. He tried to get Lewis’ attention by offering her things like a feather and a banana, but Lewis brushed him off and kept on performing.

As the song reached its closing seconds, the rabbit carried Lewis off the stage and out of the studio as the band kept playing, a move that left Jimmy Fallon confused at the song’s end. Late night TV performances can often be a bland few minutes of programming, so credit to Lewis for making her time on the air interesting.

The song also shares the name with a new hybrid cannabis strain she released with Glass House Farms earlier this year. “The Rabbit Hole” is currently available in the Los Angeles area.

Watch Lewis perform “Rabbit Hole” on The Tonight Show above, and revisit our review of On The Line here.