There’s a new entry to Secretly Canadian‘s SC25 singles series out today: My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James is covering “Seasons” by Steve Miller Band, and Madison McFerrin has reimagined Here We Go Magic’s “Over The Ocean.”

As a reminder, the Bloomington, Indiana-based indie label is currently doing a year-long celebration around its 25th anniversary. Part of that venture includes SC25 rereleases, or, a collection of 12 albums re-issued in limited editions. There’s also the SC25 Singles series, which features “25 new, rare and unreleased songs, covers and collaborations from artists both within and outside the Secretly Canadian family.” Profits will help fight homelessness in Bloomington, with Secretly Canadian aiming to raise a quarter of a million dollars for area organization New Hope For Families.

i’m excited to share my cover of @SMBofficial's “Seasons" in honor of @secretlycndian's big 25th anniversary. stream it now: https://t.co/5y8NQTlezx pic.twitter.com/Xd4XEA2ChD — jim james (@jimjames) July 9, 2021

The Jim James and Madison McFerrin covers follow several previous SC25 offerings: NNAMDÏ’s rendition of Kacey Musgraves‘ “Lonely Weekend,” a cover of Jens Lekman’s “If I Could Cry (it would feel like this)” by Stella Donnelly, Beach Fossils’ cover of Kelly Lee Owens‘ “L.I.N.E.,” Porridge Radio covering Scout Niblett’s “Wet Road,” Skullcrusher’s rendition of Damien Jurado‘s “Cloudy Shoes,” and Green-House’s cover of Bill Evans’ “Peace Piece.”

Learn more about the SC25 Editions series here, and listen to the new James and McFerrin tracks below.