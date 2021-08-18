John Mayer found success with his recent LP Sob Rock (and on TikTok, too). The album, which embraced his full “tuneful cheeseball” self, impressively landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart after its release. To celebrate, Mayer has graced his fans with a trippy video to his track “Wild Blue.”

The new visual takes viewers on a psychedelic fever dream. It was directed by Mathew Miguel Cullen, who co-founded of Mirada Studios with acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro. The clip opens with Mayer and his trusty electric guitar in front of a green screen. Vibrant and disparate images float around his figure, taking him on a ride across scenic landscapes.

Ahead of the release of Sob Rock, Mayer sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to talk about the LP’s themes. The singer said his intention with the album was for it to essentially be one giant sh*tpost:

“And I made a record that, to me at the time, only in a way to coax something out of me that I wouldn’t have normally done, sh*tpost a record. It’s called Sob Rock because it’s a sh*tpost. But more importantly, it’s what I thought was a sh*tpost, and this gets down to where artists sit in front of you and play you what they think is their garbage, and you go, ‘That’s the best thing I ever heard you play.’ It makes a mockery of their interpretation of the experience, which is just enough to break out of the mold and make something unique.”

Watch Mayer’s “Wild Blue” video above.

Sob Rock is out now via Columbia. Get it here.