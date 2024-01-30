In 2022, Joni Mitchell made her triumphant return to the Newport Folk Festival. Since then, fans of the Rock And Rock Hall Of Fame inductee have been itching for Mitchell to announce another performance. Well, the supporters are in luck. Today (January 29), the “Hejira” singer confirmed that she’ll be back on the stage this winter.

In a post shared across her social media pages, Mitchell revealed that on October 19, she took over the Hollywood Bowl in California. But Mitchell isn’t the only act set to take the long-respected stage. Brandi Carlile has been confirmed as the evening’s special guest, along with the Joni Jam band. This forthcoming performance marks Mitchell’s first show at the venue since 2000.

Given the slew of memorable cameos from Marcus Mumford, Annie Lennox, Allison Russell, Sarah McLachlan, and Lucius when Mitchell played the Gorge Amphitheater in 2023, this upcoming concert will indeed treat attendees to a few surprises. As a special bonus, Mitchell is set to make her Grammys performance debut at the 2024 ceremony on February 4. During the broadcast, viewers can experience Mitchell’s magic for themselves.

The presale for Joni Mitchell’s Hollywood Bowl concert will start on Wednesday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local time. The public sale will follow on Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.