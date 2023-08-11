Keanu Reeves, star of the screen, stage, and the hearts of the American people, is out here doing just about everything that is presumably on his bucket list. He’s riding motorcycles with Norman Reedus, mastering car stunts, and even beating Nic Cage at billiards. What’s next on the man’s agenda? Ripping a sick bass solo, that’s what. He’s Keanu Reeves… the man can do anything he puts his mind to.

Reeves’ rock band Dogstar (not to be confused with the dog star of John Wick, Daisy) is gearing up to release their first album in over two decades, and their latest drop is a video for their Muse-esque track, “Breach.” Reeves dons a sleek Wick-inspired look, only this time instead of guns, the bass is his weapon, complete with an all-black ensemble and some greasy hair. This is real rock and roll, people!!!!

Does this mean that Reeves is one step closer to a Grammy? Probably…. not. But maybe! The band’s latest album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, is due out on October 6th. At this point, he might get a Grammy before he gets his (much overdue) Oscar.

On the other side of things, Reeves’ is also set to star in a live-action film series based on his comic book series BRZRKR. Between music, comic books, and movies, Reeves must be on the lookout for some more creative outlooks. Maybe another movie-musical is on the horizon.