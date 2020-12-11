Kid Cudi announced the tracklist for his now-released album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen earlier this week, and one of the standout guests featured on it is Phoebe Bridgers. Now that the album has dropped, their joint effort, “Lovin’ Me,” is out in the world.

While Bridgers’ collab with The 1975 saw the band take on her style, the opposite happens with her Cudi guest spot. “Lovin’ Me” isn’t a folk-leaning song, but instead a hip-hop-inspired ballad on which the two sing about self-love.

While this may not have been the most expected collaboration in the world, it’s not out of Cudi’s wheelhouse. He has worked with a number of indie artists on songs before, including Haim, St. Vincent, Father John Misty, and MGMT.

There was a hint this summer that the two artists had some mutual admiration. Cudi shared on Twitter that he was listening to Bridgers’ song “Scott Street,” to which she replied, “hum with me.” Cudi responded, “ur dope” before James Blake chimed in, “Can I hum too?” Cudi replied, “Phoebe and James [thinking emoji] sounds like something,” then Bridgers capped off the exchange, “oh f**ccckkkk.”

hum with me — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) July 15, 2020

Listen to “Lovin’ Me” above.

Man On The Mon III: The Chosen is out now via Republic. Get it here.