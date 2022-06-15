La Dispute were already among the illustrious acts slated to play the punk- and emo-leaning nostalgiapalooza that is When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas this October. Now the Grand Rapids, Michigan post-hardcore quintet are wrapping an entire tour around the festival in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their album Wildlife.
The tour begins with a hometown show in Grand Rapids in September before the band takes off to the East Coast and then across the country to the West Coast. It’s a thorough slate of nearly 40 shows, including thee two-day appearance at When We Were Young Fest.
Speaking on the tour and Wildlife, singer Jordan Dryer shared some thoughts:
“I didn’t spend much time looking ahead in the first five or so years of this band, and didn’t anticipate spending much time looking back either, even as one ten year anniversary came and another one approached. But then the whole world shut down, and in its newly suspended animation we took the longest break we ever have from playing live, writing music together, even being in the same town. All we had was time to reflect on the past—on what makes this important to us. For the first time it made us look forward, to being back together in the same room, on the same stage, to the next night on tour, to celebrating milestones with the people who got us to them: each other, our extended family of friends, and you. Cheers to you for 10+ years of ‘Wildlife’, and for everything else.”
Check out the full list of tour dates below and get tickets starting on Friday, June 17th at 10 a.m. local time here.
09/15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
09/16 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot
09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
09/18 — Toronto, ONT @ Opera House
09/20 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/21 — New York, NY @ Warsaw
09/23 — Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
09/24 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
09/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
09/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
09/27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
09/29 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
09/30 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ BackRoom @ Colectivo
10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
10/03 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
10/05 — Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
10/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
10/07 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
10/08 — Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
10/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/10 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
10/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/13 — Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley
10/14 — Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
10/15 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
10/18 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
10/19 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/20 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
10/21 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/25 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
10/26 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/27 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/28 — Mobile, AL @ Alabama Music Box
10/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
10/30 — Gainesville, FL @ Fest