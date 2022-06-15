La Dispute were already among the illustrious acts slated to play the punk- and emo-leaning nostalgiapalooza that is When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas this October. Now the Grand Rapids, Michigan post-hardcore quintet are wrapping an entire tour around the festival in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their album Wildlife.

The tour begins with a hometown show in Grand Rapids in September before the band takes off to the East Coast and then across the country to the West Coast. It’s a thorough slate of nearly 40 shows, including thee two-day appearance at When We Were Young Fest.

Speaking on the tour and Wildlife, singer Jordan Dryer shared some thoughts:

“I didn’t spend much time looking ahead in the first five or so years of this band, and didn’t anticipate spending much time looking back either, even as one ten year anniversary came and another one approached. But then the whole world shut down, and in its newly suspended animation we took the longest break we ever have from playing live, writing music together, even being in the same town. All we had was time to reflect on the past—on what makes this important to us. For the first time it made us look forward, to being back together in the same room, on the same stage, to the next night on tour, to celebrating milestones with the people who got us to them: each other, our extended family of friends, and you. Cheers to you for 10+ years of ‘Wildlife’, and for everything else.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below and get tickets starting on Friday, June 17th at 10 a.m. local time here.

09/15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

09/16 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot

09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

09/18 — Toronto, ONT @ Opera House

09/20 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/21 — New York, NY @ Warsaw

09/23 — Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

09/24 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

09/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

09/27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

09/29 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

09/30 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ BackRoom @ Colectivo

10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

10/03 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

10/05 — Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

10/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

10/07 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/08 — Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/10 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

10/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/13 — Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

10/14 — Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

10/15 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

10/18 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

10/19 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/20 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

10/21 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/25 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

10/26 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/27 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/28 — Mobile, AL @ Alabama Music Box

10/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/30 — Gainesville, FL @ Fest