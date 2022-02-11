Liam Gallagher Oasis Chris Martin Coldplay 2017 One Love Manchester Benefit Concert
Liam Gallagher Is Against Coldplay Getting A Rock Award Nomination: ‘They’re Not Rock, Man’

The 2022 BRIT Awards took place earlier this week, and Adele was the highlight of the evening, as she performed and won multiple awards. There was more to the show than her, though, as plenty of other artists made their voices heard. In the Best Rock/Alternative Act category, for example, Coldplay was nominated alongside Sam Fender (who won the award), Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, and Tom Grennan. If you ask Liam Gallagher, he doesn’t think Coldplay should have been up for the award at all.

Ahead of the ceremony, Gallagher spoke with Absolute Radio (as NME notes) and was asked for his thoughts on the category. When Coldplay was mentioned, Gallagher said, “Leave it out. Leave it out. They’re not rock, man. If they’re rock, man… Jesus. I mean, I like Chris Martin and he wrote some great albums and all that, when I think about it. But that new stuff is like… that ain’t rock, man. I don’t know what [alternative] means, but it’s not rock.”

He also correctly predicted that Fender would take home the prize before giving some praise to Wolf Alice, saying, “They do alright, man.”

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

