If you were looking for a festival dedicated to the intersection of self-proclaimed misfits and experience hunters, Lightning In A Bottle is for you.

On January 22, organizers of the electronic music-centered event unveiled this year’s festivities. Across Memorial Day Weekend, Lightning In A Bottle 2024 will take over the Buena Vista aquatic recreational area in California. Between May 22 and May 27, Skrillex, Labrinth, Lane 8, James Blake, M.I.A., Tipper, Fatboy Slim, and Clozee will perform sets to the sea of ticketholders.

Other notable entertainers scheduled to perform include Honey Dijon, Damian Lazarus, Mura Masa, Nia Archives, Aluna, and Qveen Herby.

Due to the popularity of the multi-day outdoor event, organizers announced several technical upgrades to several of the performance spaces. There are three primary stages (Lightning, Woogie, and Thunder) and community engagement areas (The Stacks, The Junkyard, and The Grand Artique). Throughout Lightning In A Bottle, attendees can view carefully crafted art installations, learn more about local immersive efforts, and sit in on educational programming.

Tickets for Lightning In A Bottle 2024 will begin on January 24. Once the general sale begins, patrons will have the chance to purchase single and multi-day passes as well as camping packages. Find more information here.

