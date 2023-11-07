With gift-giving season approaching, music festival lovers might want to ask for Lollapalooza tickets. The live event staple’s roots spread far beyond its home in the US. Today (November 7), the production company unveiled several of its lineups for next year, including Lollapalooza Chile 2024.

Sam Smith, SZA, Blink-182, and Arcade Fire are amongst the multi-day event’s headliners. As of today, the festival schedule confirming which date each musician will headline and their representative set times has not been shared. Lollapalooza Chile 2024 is slated to take place on March 15 through 17 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos in Santiago.

Other notable acts include Feid, Limp Bizkit, Hozier, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Dom Dolla, Rina Sawayama, Dove Cameron, Omar Apollo, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. View the entire lineup below.

What started off as the event’s first international location has blossomed into one of its most attended installments, according to its official website.

