Long Beard, the project of New Jersey singer-songwriter Leslie Bear, has released a new single, “Means To Me,” off her upcoming album of the same name. The song captures a feeling of loneliness, with echoing guitars accompanied by Bear’s opening lyrics, “Hey, guess I should have known I’d end up alone / And in time, all of this will fade.” Bear wrote the album about moving back to New Jersey after a job change and everyone she grew up with had already moved away, shaping the songs’ nostalgic feel and reflective nature. The album’s first single, “Sweetheart,” deals with these feelings as well, with Bear calling it “a nostalgic song that shifts between the distant past and the present.”

The record was mastered by Heba Kadry and co-produced by Bear and Craig Hendrix of Japanese Breakfast. Fans of the indie band will appreciate the ethereal vocals and melodic guitars of “Means To Me.”

Listen to the song above. Means To Me is out 9/13 via Double Double Whammy, available for pre-order here. Check out her tour dates below.

09/17 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong ^

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle ^

09/20 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Arts ^

09/21 – Boston, MA @ The Great Scott ^

09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

^ w/ Saintseneca

* Means To Me album release show