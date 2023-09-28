Tegan And Sara
Tegan And Sara
Indie

Victoria Monét And Tegan And Sara Are Among The Performers At Dan Reynolds’ 2023 LoveLoud Festival

LoveLoud is an annual festival founded by Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. It aims to “progress the relevant and vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ+ youth in our communities.” Over the years, it’s had Kesha, Anitta, Willow, Zedd, Laura Jane Grace, Grouplove, and more.

This year, the touring festival will take place in three locations in October and November: Washington DC; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Austin, Texas. On October 17 at The Anthem in Washington DC, the lineup has Lindsey Stirling, Allison Russell, Victoria Monét, David Archuleta, Dan Reynolds, and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees. On November 3 at The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, the lineup has Lauv, Tegan And Sara, Mother Mother, David Archuleta, Dan Reynolds, and Tyler Glenn. On November 10 at The Long Center For The Performing Arts in Austin, the lineup has Chelsea Cutler, Cavetown, VINCINT, Dan Reynolds, and Tyler Glenn.

The press release also states, “Each date will also host local drag queens, speakers, and LGBTQ+ talent and allies.” Proceeds from the festival will go to The Trevor Project, The Tegan And Sara Foundation, GLAAD, and other organizations.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of September 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×