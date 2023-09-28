LoveLoud is an annual festival founded by Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. It aims to “progress the relevant and vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ+ youth in our communities.” Over the years, it’s had Kesha, Anitta, Willow, Zedd, Laura Jane Grace, Grouplove, and more.

This year, the touring festival will take place in three locations in October and November: Washington DC; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Austin, Texas. On October 17 at The Anthem in Washington DC, the lineup has Lindsey Stirling, Allison Russell, Victoria Monét, David Archuleta, Dan Reynolds, and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees. On November 3 at The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, the lineup has Lauv, Tegan And Sara, Mother Mother, David Archuleta, Dan Reynolds, and Tyler Glenn. On November 10 at The Long Center For The Performing Arts in Austin, the lineup has Chelsea Cutler, Cavetown, VINCINT, Dan Reynolds, and Tyler Glenn.

The press release also states, “Each date will also host local drag queens, speakers, and LGBTQ+ talent and allies.” Proceeds from the festival will go to The Trevor Project, The Tegan And Sara Foundation, GLAAD, and other organizations.

Tickets and more information can be found here.