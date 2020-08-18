Getty Image
Music

Billie Eilish And Megan Thee Stallion Lead Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist

Contributing Writer

Along with being the former president, Barack Obama is an expert playlist curator. Each year, America’s previous commander-in-chief puts together a number of playlists featuring some of his favorite songs from recent months. Inclusion on Obama’s list is oftentimes a dream for musicians, including Maggie Rogers, who screamed upon seeing her song on last year’s list. On Monday, Obama dropped his 2020 Summer Playlist, which included a few artists who are gearing up to perform at this year’s Democratic National Convention.

Sharing the playlist to social media, Obama said he’s been spending “a lot of time” listening to music with his family. “I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer,” he wrote. The 53-track playlist includes an eclectic mix of songs new and old, including Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyonce, Leon Bridges and Khruangbin’s “Texas Sun,” Rihanna’s “Work” with Drake, Jorja Smith’s “Be Honest” with Burna Boy, and many more.

A number of artists have already shared their excitement about landing a spot on the coveted list. Megan Thee Stallion and The Chicks called attention to their songs while Princess Nokia praised Obama as “forever our president.”

Check out Obama’s full 2020 Summer Playlist and see artists’ reactions above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×