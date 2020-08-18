Along with being the former president, Barack Obama is an expert playlist curator. Each year, America’s previous commander-in-chief puts together a number of playlists featuring some of his favorite songs from recent months. Inclusion on Obama’s list is oftentimes a dream for musicians, including Maggie Rogers, who screamed upon seeing her song on last year’s list. On Monday, Obama dropped his 2020 Summer Playlist, which included a few artists who are gearing up to perform at this year’s Democratic National Convention.

Sharing the playlist to social media, Obama said he’s been spending “a lot of time” listening to music with his family. “I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer,” he wrote. The 53-track playlist includes an eclectic mix of songs new and old, including Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyonce, Leon Bridges and Khruangbin’s “Texas Sun,” Rihanna’s “Work” with Drake, Jorja Smith’s “Be Honest” with Burna Boy, and many more.

Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020

A number of artists have already shared their excitement about landing a spot on the coveted list. Megan Thee Stallion and The Chicks called attention to their songs while Princess Nokia praised Obama as “forever our president.”

excuse my language but BITCCHHHH https://t.co/Gi5en9HctF — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) August 17, 2020

Check out Obama’s full 2020 Summer Playlist and see artists’ reactions above.

