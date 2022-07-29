Earlier this month, Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons announced his grand plan to go solo. His debut album called simply, Self-Titled, is due out on September 16th and while the song “Cannibal” came out two weeks ago, it’s actually not considered the lead single. That would be “Grace,” Mumford’s latest song that came out today along with a new music video.

Where with the “Cannibal” video, Mumford only revealed after the fact that it was directed by Stephen Spielberg, we know quite a bit about “Grace” from the get-go. It was written by Mumford, along with producer Blake Mills, and features singer Danielle Ponder on backing vocals and prolific bassist Pino Palladino. The song touches on themes of recovery and the powerful video was directed by Diane Martel, whose incredible music video directing credits include Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover” and Robin Thicke, Pharrell, and T.I.’s “Blurred Lines.”

In the new clip, Mumford sits on a lonely leather couch in a small box of a room with a single light bulb dangling overhead. The theme of recovery and cleansing your soul is felt visually, just as it is lyrically, where Mumford holds dizzying drawn out notes singing, “Grace is like a river… Yeah, see there will come a time, when it won’t feel just like living it over and over, with the weight of the shadow on your shoulder. And I hear there’s healing just around this corner.”

Watch the video for “Grace” above.

Self-Titled is out 9/16 via Capitol. Pre-order it here.