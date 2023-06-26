The 1975’s Matty Healy has become a bit of a controversial figure in recent times, whether it’s for supposedly dating Taylor Swift or all the wild stuff he does on stage. Among those who are tired of him is Rina Sawayama, which she made clear at Glastonbury this weekend.

While introducing “STFU!” during her set, she told the crowd, “I wrote this because I was sick and tired of these micro-aggressions. So tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters! I’ve had enough!”

While she didn’t mention Healy by name, the information she cited narrows it down pretty clearly.

As for what Sawayama is talking about: In a February episode of The Adam Friedland Show, after Healy mentioned Ice Spice, the hosts tried to guess her ethnicity, while mocking accents of Hawaiian, Inuit, and Chinese people. While Healy didn’t participate, he did laugh along. Meanwhile, Sawayama is signed to Dirty Hit, the record label of which The 1975’s members are shareholders.

Last month, Healy noted of reactions to his controversies, “It doesn’t actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling,’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.” In April, he apologized to Ice Spice on stage, saying, “I don’t want anything like that misconstrued to be mean. I’m not… I hate… I don’t mind being a bit of a joker. […] It’s OK for me to be, like, a trickster or whatever, but I don’t want to be perceived as, like, being barmy. Because honestly, I just love you guys, and I love doing this.”