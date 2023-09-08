Meet Me @ The Altar dropped the new video for their song “Strangers.” The energetic song is made even more fun by its visual. It uses different lenses like fish eye to document the moments the band spend at the skatepark or hanging out around town. Basically it’s carefree, and it rocks: which is why people love their sound so much.

The track will appear on the band’s deluxe version of their Past // Present // Future album, alongside the previously released deluxe single “Give It Up.”

“‘Strangers’ wrestles with self-consciousness,” lead singer Edith Victoria revealed in a statement. “It’s about experiencing the nagging self-doubt that fuels imposter syndrome or accuses you of not being strong enough to endure what life has a tendency to throw at you.”

“The song explores the sensation that you’re missing out on being your true self and reaching your full potential because you can’t shake the thought that you’re not good enough,” Victoria added. “Sometimes I catch myself questioning how much further along I might be toward my goals if it weren’t for anxiety and self-sabotage.”

Check out Meet Me @ The Altar’s “Strangers” above.

Past // Present // Future (Deluxe Version) is out 9/29 via Fueled By Ramen. Find more information here.

Meet Me @ The Altar is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.