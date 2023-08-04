Earlier this year, pop punk crew Meet Me @ The Altar shared their smashing debut album Past // Present // Future, which is getting a deluxe version next month. They’ve shared a new single today to tease what’s to come.

The band covered “Take Me Away” by Christina Vidal, famous for its role in the classic movie Freaky Friday. Of course, the group gave the pop anthem a sharp, rock edge that makes it even more energetic.

“Aside from it just being an absolutely iconic moment in pop culture, ‘Take Me Away,’ Pink Slip, and Freaky Friday as a whole had a lot of influence over us growing up,” the band said in a statement. “It’s everything we love all meshed into one — female representation in punk music, and on screen! Being able to pay homage to such an endless well of inspiration to us was really gratifying. It really takes you back to an era that I think we all miss.”

Listen to their cover of “Take Me Away” above.

Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) is out 9/29 via Fueled By Ramen. Find more information here.

Meet Me @ The Altar is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.