While Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” has seen a massive surge in streams since the season four premiere of Stranger Things, another song was just as much of a driving force throughout the season. “Master Of Puppets” by Metallica was also given new life this season, seeing a boost in popularity following the season finale of the Netflix original.
For context, the finale features a moment in which Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays a guitar solo of the Metallica hit. Since the finale, the original band has taken to TikTok to perform a duet alongside the guitar solo scene. “Eddie, this is for you!” said Metallica.
Earlier, Metallica took to Instagram to praise the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, for their creative way of sharing “Master Of Puppets” with a new generation.
“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level,” said the band in a caption, “so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.”
Stranger Things is set to return to Netflix for a fifth and final season.