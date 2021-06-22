30 years ago, in the summer of 1991, Metallica released their self-titled fifth album, which kicked off their still-active streak of No. 1 albums and is one of the best-selling musical releases of all time. Now, the band is marking the occasion with a pair of special releases, both of which are set for September 10.

One is a reissue of the album that will feature a bunch of extras. The Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set, for example, features “the album remastered on 180G 2-LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card.”

The other is The Metallica Blacklist, a 53-track release that features covers of the songs from Metallica. The announcement was accompanied by Miley Cyrus’ long-awaited cover of “Nothing Else Matters,” which features Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith.

Other artists who contributed to the album include Mac DeMarco, Rina Sawayama, Weezer, Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, Pup, Corey Taylor, Cage The Elephant, J Balvin, Moses Sumney, The Neptunes, Portugal The Man, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton, Idles, and Kamasi Washington.

Listen to Cyrus and company’s cover of “Nothing Else Matters” above and check out the full The Metallica Blacklist tracklist below.

1. Alessia Cara & The Warning — “Enter Sandman”

2. Mac DeMarco — “Enter Sandman”

3. Ghost — “Enter Sandman”

4. Juanes — “Enter Sandman”

5. Rina Sawayama — “Enter Sandman”

6. Weezer — “Enter Sandman”

7. Sam Fender — “Sad But True (Live)”

8. Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit — “Sad But True”

9. Mexican Institute Of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX — “Sad But True”

10. Royal Blood — “Sad But True”

11. St. Vincent — “Sad But True”

12. White Reaper — “Sad But True”

13. YB — “Sad But True”

14. Biffy Clyro — “Holier Than Thou”

15. The Chats — “Holier Than Thou”

16. OFF! — “Holier Than Thou”

17. Pup — “Holier Than Thou”

18. Corey Taylor — “Holier Than Thou”

19. Cage The Elephant — “The Unforgiven”

20. Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police — “The Unforgiven”

21. Diet Cig — “The Unforgiven”

22. Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch — “The Unforgiven”

23. Ha*Ash — “The Unforgiven”

24. José Madero — “The Unforgiven”

25. Moses Sumney — “The Unforgiven”

26. J Balvin — “Wherever I May Roam”

27. Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee — “Wherever I May Roam”

28. The Neptunes — “Wherever I May Roam”

29. Jon Pardi — “Wherever I May Roam”

30. Sebastian — “Don’t Tread On Else Matters”

31. Portugal The Man — “Don’t Tread On Me”

32. Volbeat — “Don’t Tread On Me”

33. The HU — “Through The Never”

34. Tomi Owó — “Through The Never”

35. Phoebe Bridgers — “Nothing Else Matters”

36. Miley Cyrus — “Nothing Else Matters” Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, And Chad Smith

37. Dave Gahan — “Nothing Else Matters”

38. Mickey Guyton — “Nothing Else Matters”

39. Dermot Kennedy — “Nothing Else Matters”

40. Mon Laferte — “Nothing Else Matters”

41. Igor Levit — “Nothing Else Matters”

42. My Morning Jacket — “Nothing Else Matters”

43. PG Roxette — “Nothing Else Matters”

44. Darius Rucker — “Nothing Else Matters”

45. Chris Stapleton — “Nothing Else Matters”

46. Tresor — “Nothing Else Matters”

47. Goodnight, Texas — “Of Wolf And Man”

48. Idles — “The God That Failed”

49. Imelda May — “The God That Failed”

50. Cherry Glazerr — “My Friend Of Misery”

51. Izïa — “My Friend Of Misery”

52. Kamasi Washington — “My Friend Of Misery”

53. Rodrigo y Gabriela — “The Struggle Within”

The Metallica Blacklist is out 9/10 via Blackened Recordings. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.