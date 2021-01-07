After vocal chord surgery delayed her initial plan to released an album in 2019, Miley Cyrus finally got to release what proved her seventh album, Plastic Hearts, in 2020. It found the singer stepping into the rock & roll lane with help from Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, and Joan Jett. But she’s not done with the genre: Previously she announced she was recording an album of Metallica covers. Now she’s released some of the artists who will be joining her.

Sitting down with Capital FM, Miley revealed that she’s doing a cover of “Nothing Else Matters” with Elton John. Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma is also on it, as is Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Miley first spoke about the Metallica covers album back in October, during a sit-down with Interview Magazine. “We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during [the coronavirus pandemic],” she said. “At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

But it a Metallica cover album may not be the only thing you’re getting from Miley in 2021. She began they year by telling fans on Instagram that she hopes the year will be filled with “more f*cking MUSIC.”

