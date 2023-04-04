Mod Sun has been going through it, especially following his split from Avril Lavigne, after the two were engaged. Last Sunday (April 2), Mod Sun was closing his tour in Los Angeles when he took a moment to emotionally address the crowd, according to TMZ.

He told the audience how they “f*cking saved his g*ddamn life,” in the wake of his February breakup with the fellow musician.

“If any of y’all are going through some sh*t right now, whether it be heartbreak, depression, addiction, anxiety, maybe you just have a negative voice in your head right now, I want you to know the one thing I have learned in the last almost four years: Do not be afraid to ask for help,” Mod Sun said.

“So, thank you for helping me. It’s time for a new chapter,” he added.

Lavigne and Mod were first engaged in March of 2022, initially meeting two years earlier. Things got a little dicey this February, when Lavigne’s rep confirmed to E! News that the two had split, but Mod’s rep said they were engaged “three days ago” when he left for tour, so the timeline might have come as a shock.

After the breakup, she has since been spotted out with Tyga, sparking dating rumors, as the pair appeared together in Paris and other spots.