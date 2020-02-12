Moses Sumney previously said it “feels like an absolutely insane and futile time to be releasing and promoting music.” But his TV debut of “Cut Me” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert proves his music is just what the world needs. His latest-released single, “Cut Me” boasts luscious production, a swooning brass section, and, of course, Sumney’s powerful and emotive voice.

Backed by a 10-piece band, Sumney hits seemingly every note imaginable during his performance. His gut-wrenching delivery nods to the theme of his upcoming double record Grae. The project is, as he described, a “conceptual patchwork about grayness.” Sumney carefully delivers each line of “Cut Me” in unison with the rise and swell of the backing band’s gusto. “Might not be healthy for me but seemingly I need / What cuts me, cuts me, cuts me, cut me, cut me, cut me.”

Ahead of Sumney’s TV debut, the singer released the singles “Polly,” “Virile,” and “Me In 20 Years.” On top of that, the singer released a live version of the track “Conveyer.” While the song won’t appear as a single, it will arrive on his upcoming record. “The live version was just too good to not share,” he said.

Watch Sumney perform “Cut Me” on The Late Show above.

Grae is out 05/15 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.