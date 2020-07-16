It’s been five years since veteran indie-rockers My Morning Jacket released their Grammy Award-winning record, The Waterfall. Last week, the group returned with The Waterfall II, which Uproxx’s Steven Hyden named a “sad epic.” Now, the group brings their emotive musings to late-night television with a performance of “Spinning My Wheels” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Performing their album opener, the group was creative with maintaining social distance. My Morning Jacket used clever video editing techniques to interlay clips of each of the band members playing their specified part as vocalist Jim James crooned the ballad.

In a statement alongside The Waterfall II, James said he hopes the record inspires fans to find harmony with nature: “As so many of us feel out of tune and long for the world to be a better place, we have to look to nature and the animals and learn from them: learn to love, accept, move on and respect each other. We gotta work for it and change our ways before it’s too late, and get in harmony with love and equality for all of humanity and for nature too.”

Watch My Morning Jacket perform “Spinning My Wheels” on The Tonight Show above.

The Waterfall II is out now via ATO. Get it here.