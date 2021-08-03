All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Bleachers – Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night Like the cicadas, there are certain years where Jack Antonoff seems to touch every little thing. After serving as a producer on 2021 efforts from St. Vincent, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Clairo, and more, Antonoff is now back with the third full-length effort from his solo project Bleachers. Spanning just 33 minutes and featuring collaborations with Del Rey as well as other up-and-coming artists like Bruce Springsteen, Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night combines all of Antonoff’s strengths into one concise and rewarding piece. Torres – Thirstier Mackenzie Scott has been more or less prolific under the Torres moniker over the last few years, and it seems that every consecutive release is stronger than the last. Thirstier is no exception, chock full of anthemic rock numbers that are driven by infectious hooks and dig deep into the psyche of their protagonist as Scott reflects on the joys of self-affirmation and discovery.

Turnstile – “Blackout” Turnstile’s new album is just around the corner, and it couldn’t come soon enough. We’ve already heard a handful of tracks from Glow On that illustrated a band ready to step out of their hardcore punk comfort zone and begin to experiment. “Blackout,” however, is a bit “riffier and focuses more on the full-on guitar sound that has defined the band in the past,” writes Caitlin White for Uproxx. Amyl And The Sniffers – Security Australian punks Amyl And The Sniffers are coming back in a big way with their sophomore album Comfort To Me. “Security” is another excellent entry into the band’s catalogue, opening with a lone guitar and vocalist Amy Taylor’s sneering vocal, before the full band enters for a propulsive punk rock onslaught.

Dry Cleaning – “Bug Eggs” After garnering quite a bit of attention with their debut album New Long Leg, UK post-punkers Dry Cleaning are capitalizing on the momentum with the release of a few outtakes from the album’s sessions. “Bug Eggs” is “about the confidence that comes with age, fragility and sexual desire,” said vocalist Florence Shaw in a statement, and it reminds us of the raw, brooding strength that we fell in love with in the first place. Petey – “We Go On Walks” Longtime readers of this column know that we’ve had our eye on Petey for quite some time now, and we can’t wait for the songwriter to drop his debut full-length album next month. The new track “We Go On Walks” takes on a harsher approach than the album’s lead single, featuring a bit of a call-and-response section between Petey’s screams and his own more subdued vocal. “The chaotic, sometimes aggressive facets of the song are pretty reflective of how plenty of people are feeling after the last 18 months of confusing pandemic-related isolation, as is the practice of going on walks, so it feels very much like a song of its time,” writes Caitlin White for Uproxx.

Goodbye Honolulu – “You & Me” There are few bands more purely infectious in their songwriting and stage presence than Toronto’s Goodbye Honolulu. “You & Me” is a slow-burning track that opens with a sparse muter guitar and vocal before building an infectious hook and singalong section to close. It’s the latest preview of the band’s debut self-titled album which is due out in October, and was produced by Ben Cook (Fucked Up, No Warning, Young Guv) and Tony Price (US Girls, Slim Twig, Ice Cream, Michael Rault). Georgia Maq – “Someone Stranger” You might recognize Georgia Maq from her time fronting excellent Australian outfit Camp Cope. She made a shift to a more poppy direction with her debut solo album Pleaser. Her new solo single, “Someone Stranger,” takes a step even further into the pop sphere with a track that is perfectly suited for the dance floor. Featuring production from Alice Ivy, “the song is very much open to interpretation, but personally it’s about purging romance through movement,” Maq said in a statement. Consider me very excited for what’s to come from this project.