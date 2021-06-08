All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee Michelle Zauner has had a massive 2021 so far, with the release of her debut memoir Crying In H Mart, and now her latest album as Japanese Breakfast. “Not only is [Jubilee] Zauner’s most accomplished album to date, it might very well be the best indie record of the year,” writes Steven Hyden for Uproxx. Rostam – Changephobia Four years after releasing his debut solo album, Rostam is back with his sophomore solo LP. On the breezy, experimental Changephobia, the former Vampire Weekend member “examines that which we can’t control, like the uncertainty of the future, speaks to necessary changes, like addressing the impending doom of climate change, and takes the future in stride,” writes Carolyn Droke for Uproxx.

John Mayer – “Last Train Home” John Mayer has announced his next album will be called Sob Rock, and the first official preview of the album is the very ’80s-inspired “Last Train Home.” “The new song isn’t synth-driven, but definitely synth-supported,” writes Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx. “Take the bongos into account and it’s easy to draw similarities between ‘Last Train Home’ and Toto’s beloved hit ‘Africa.'” Darkside – “Lawmaker” After nearly eight years of silence, Darkside, the collaborative project of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington, will be back later this summer with a brand new album called Spiral. “Lawmaker” is the latest taste of the forthcoming LP, which Derrick Rossignol describes for Uproxx as an “eerie new tune is driven by rhythmic guitar and bass, as well as some storytelling lyrics.”

Chvrches – “How Not To Drown” (ft. Robert Smith) A few months ago, Chvrches returned to the spotlight with the new single “He Said She Said,” signaling the impending arrival of their fourth LP. Now, the band has officially announced the album, entitled Screen Violence, alongside a new single. “How Not To Drown” features guest vocals from The Cure’s Robert Smith, and the track “ventures into alternative rock territory, leaning on crashing snares and Smith’s languid vocal delivery,” writes Carolyn Droke for Uproxx. Hurry – “Where You Go, I Go” With their fourth full-length album Fake Ideas due later this month, Philadelphia power-pop quartet Hurry have shared the third and final single from the effort. “Where You Go, I Go” is another gorgeous, shimmering track that will make for a perfect soundtrack for driving down the highway with the windows rolled down this summer. Career Woman – “Balcony” Melody Caudill has been playing music since she was four years old, and you can tell. Caudill is only 17 today, yet Career Woman’s “Balcony” perfectly executes the slow build, opening with lo-fi guitar and vocals before introducing the full band for a master class in melody and personal songwriting.