All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.
Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got the Japanese Breakfast’s massive new album Jubilee, the introduction to full-on ’80s-inspired John Mayer, and a new track from Chvrches featuring The Cure’s Robert Smith. Check out the rest of the best new indie music below.
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Michelle Zauner has had a massive 2021 so far, with the release of her debut memoir Crying In H Mart, and now her latest album as Japanese Breakfast. “Not only is [Jubilee] Zauner’s most accomplished album to date, it might very well be the best indie record of the year,” writes Steven Hyden for Uproxx.
Rostam – Changephobia
Four years after releasing his debut solo album, Rostam is back with his sophomore solo LP. On the breezy, experimental Changephobia, the former Vampire Weekend member “examines that which we can’t control, like the uncertainty of the future, speaks to necessary changes, like addressing the impending doom of climate change, and takes the future in stride,” writes Carolyn Droke for Uproxx.
John Mayer – “Last Train Home”
John Mayer has announced his next album will be called Sob Rock, and the first official preview of the album is the very ’80s-inspired “Last Train Home.” “The new song isn’t synth-driven, but definitely synth-supported,” writes Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx. “Take the bongos into account and it’s easy to draw similarities between ‘Last Train Home’ and Toto’s beloved hit ‘Africa.'”
Darkside – “Lawmaker”
After nearly eight years of silence, Darkside, the collaborative project of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington, will be back later this summer with a brand new album called Spiral. “Lawmaker” is the latest taste of the forthcoming LP, which Derrick Rossignol describes for Uproxx as an “eerie new tune is driven by rhythmic guitar and bass, as well as some storytelling lyrics.”
Chvrches – “How Not To Drown” (ft. Robert Smith)
A few months ago, Chvrches returned to the spotlight with the new single “He Said She Said,” signaling the impending arrival of their fourth LP. Now, the band has officially announced the album, entitled Screen Violence, alongside a new single. “How Not To Drown” features guest vocals from The Cure’s Robert Smith, and the track “ventures into alternative rock territory, leaning on crashing snares and Smith’s languid vocal delivery,” writes Carolyn Droke for Uproxx.
Hurry – “Where You Go, I Go”
With their fourth full-length album Fake Ideas due later this month, Philadelphia power-pop quartet Hurry have shared the third and final single from the effort. “Where You Go, I Go” is another gorgeous, shimmering track that will make for a perfect soundtrack for driving down the highway with the windows rolled down this summer.
Career Woman – “Balcony”
Melody Caudill has been playing music since she was four years old, and you can tell. Caudill is only 17 today, yet Career Woman’s “Balcony” perfectly executes the slow build, opening with lo-fi guitar and vocals before introducing the full band for a master class in melody and personal songwriting.
Clinic – “Fine Dining”
Last year, Liverpool rock band Clinic broke a near decade-long silence with the new album Wheeltappers And Shunters. The outfit is showing no signs of hibernation again, as “Fine Dining” continues their streak of new music. The ethereal, electronic number is not currently attached to a full-length project, but don’t be surprised if an announcement is imminent.
Dead Tooth – “Hell Shack”
Zach James’ Dead Tooth project has existed in various forms for a few years now, but “Hell Shack” marks a shift in direction for the project. The Brooklyn outfit takes inspiration from post-punk and inspired by what James calls “a posthumous dinner party where Ian Curtis and Herman Hesse are swilling whiskey and cracking jokes,” and the driving, cinematic “Hell Shack” is an impressive first entry to Dead Tooth’s new era.
