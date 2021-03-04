Nick Cave is a man of many interest and goings-on. He just dropped a new album called Carnage, he made some erotic wallpaper (but sold none of it), and now, he is set to voice a bunch of trees in an online theater production called Dream, a 50-minute show that is set to run between March 12 and 20.

The plot is described on the show’s website, “A dreamlike journey into a forest: a story of transformation. Inspired by Shakespeare’s iconic play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Puck invites you on a magical journey between dusk and dawn. With a cloud of fireflies lighting the way, you explore the forest and encounter four sprites, Moth, Peaseblossom, Cobweb and Mustardseed. But storm clouds gather on the horizon, threatening destruction.” Press materials also describe Cave’s character, the Voice Of The Forest, as a “strange and mystical character who accompanies the audience as they explore the rivers, flowers and trees of a virtual midsummer forest.”

Jane Beese, head of music at Manchester International Festival, says in a press release, “Music is an integral part of the Dream experience and we’re thrilled that Nick Cave’s voice will sit alongside Jesper Nordin and Esa-Pekka Salonen’s living, dynamic score. With his mystical voice and dark vocal tones, Cave is the perfect person to represent the forest helping audiences traverse the otherworldly land of Dream.”

Learn more about Dream here.